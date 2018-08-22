4,875 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $21,834,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 241.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 383,891 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 104.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 107.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 783,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $535.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 576.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

