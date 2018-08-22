$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Nlight Inc (LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $51.08 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $192.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.70 million to $197.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $238.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.25 million. Nlight’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,625. Nlight has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,971,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,684,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,364,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.