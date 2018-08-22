$5.93 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post $5.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.53 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $24.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,511,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,057,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after buying an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 351,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,269. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

