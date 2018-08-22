50,400 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $19,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

In other news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.