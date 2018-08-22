50,863 Shares in Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn/Ferry International news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $123,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $206,209.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

