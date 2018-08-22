60,000 Shares in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

