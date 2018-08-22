64,483 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.