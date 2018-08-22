6,800 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,789,000 after acquiring an additional 83,209 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,583,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,929,000 after acquiring an additional 448,582 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,479 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,519,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERV opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

