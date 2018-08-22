$71.87 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (EXFO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $71.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.40 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Exfo posted sales of $62.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $275.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.70 million to $280.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $322.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exfo.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exfo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 541,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exfo has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.70.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

