7,300 Shares in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Delek US from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

DK stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $85,114.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Serff sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $89,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

