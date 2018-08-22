$817.74 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Corp (ARCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $817.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $809.36 million to $824.30 million. ArcBest reported sales of $744.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.86 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ARCB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $468,105.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

