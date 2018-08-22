$93.78 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce sales of $93.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.24 million to $94.12 million. TrueCar reported sales of $82.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $361.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.52 million to $362.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $420.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $410.21 million to $426.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 26,335 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $289,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 16,968 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $185,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,154 shares of company stock valued at $693,118 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TrueCar by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 19.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 11.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,992,000 after buying an additional 821,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in TrueCar by 30.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 31,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. 410,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.57. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

