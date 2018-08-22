ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Position Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $164,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 70,971 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $364.12 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,947,877.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $6,879,239.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,624,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.88.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

