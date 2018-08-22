AC Immune (ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $8.65 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $563.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 133.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.05% of AC Immune worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

