Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.71 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00274321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00148360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,112,838 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, CoinEgg, Koinex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bitinka, Sistemkoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

