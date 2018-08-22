Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.80. 51,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 910,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 42,358 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 184,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

