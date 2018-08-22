Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.34). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACOR. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Andrew A. Hindman sold 42,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,033,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 243,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $7,489,848.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,431,151 shares of company stock worth $43,408,127. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

