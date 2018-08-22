Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 43.3832898028078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 841,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,052. The company has a market cap of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.00. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

