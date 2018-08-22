Aegeus Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Aegeus has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Aegeus has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,595.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00148498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032695 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 27,509,032 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

