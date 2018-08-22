AerCap Holdings (AER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AerCap by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,913,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,926,000 after acquiring an additional 242,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AerCap by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,421,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AerCap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,823,000 after acquiring an additional 141,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.08. 816,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. AerCap has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

