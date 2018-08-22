Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Holdings Boosted by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 6.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $34,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $172,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.63.

Shares of AMG opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.79 and a 1-year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

