AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Holdings Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 105.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AFLAC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AFLAC by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,042,000 after purchasing an additional 253,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AFLAC by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 100.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,887,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

