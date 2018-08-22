Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 995.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 1,196,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,342. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $556.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

