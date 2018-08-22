Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Receives $55.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

AIMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

AIMT stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,656.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 61,197 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,996,246.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,505 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,197 shares of company stock worth $11,471,351 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.