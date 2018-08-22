Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007299 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Binance, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Aion has a total market cap of $101.86 million and $2.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00280341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00149854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,986,994 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

