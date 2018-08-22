Air China (AIRYY) and PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) Financial Comparison

Air China (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) and PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Air China and PEUGEOT SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 1 2 0 0 1.67 PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Air China and PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China N/A N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Air China has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air China and PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $18.36 billion 0.21 $1.07 billion N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.35 $2.18 billion $2.33 12.34

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Air China.

Dividends

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

