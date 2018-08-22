Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Position Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.47.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.79 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

