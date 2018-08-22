AirSwap (AST) 1-Day Volume Tops $286,904.00

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi and Gatecoin. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and $286,904.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00273207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00149053 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, IDEX, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

