Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Position Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 147,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

