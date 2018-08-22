Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0581 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $780,827.00 and $3,616.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.13 or 0.04274320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00192726 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 13,427,922 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

