Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DST Systems (DST)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DST Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DST Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,195,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DST Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,589,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DST Systems during the first quarter worth $4,722,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of DST Systems during the first quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DST Systems by 1,071.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DST Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DST opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DST Systems (NYSE:DST).

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.