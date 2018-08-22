Alps Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $296,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

