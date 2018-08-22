Alstom SA (ALO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.65 ($47.32).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALO shares. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Alstom stock opened at €34.65 ($39.38) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

