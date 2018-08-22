Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Trading Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 3,446,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,089,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Specifically, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 3,400,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,759,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

