AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.36). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,864 shares of company stock worth $443,966 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

