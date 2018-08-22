AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Stake Lowered by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 12.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 9.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

AMCX stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The company had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.