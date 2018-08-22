America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.25.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.88 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 9.35%. research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Chad L. Daffer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,346 shares of company stock worth $137,784. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

