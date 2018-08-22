American Airlines Group (AAL) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 9,626,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,813,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,145 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,610 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

