American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 400,810 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400,810 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $149,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after buying an additional 53,314 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $78,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $70,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares valued at $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

