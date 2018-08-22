American Express (AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 153,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,638. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.