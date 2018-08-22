American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.12

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 51467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 141,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,920,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.