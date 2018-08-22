American International Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,314 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2,718.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.