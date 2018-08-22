American Software (AMSWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,179. The company has a market cap of $513.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.74. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $97,600.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 41,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $630,138.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,139. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

