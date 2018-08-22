America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.39 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $84.00 target price on America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised America’s Car-Mart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, CFO Vickie D. Judy sold 2,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $165,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $211,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,562,926. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 58.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 400.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

