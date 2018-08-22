Ammo Reloaded Tops 1-Day Volume of $64.00 (AMMO)

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ammo Reloaded coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Ammo Reloaded has a total market cap of $125,025.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ammo Reloaded has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ammo Reloaded Coin Profile

Ammo Reloaded is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. Ammo Reloaded’s official website is ammoreloaded.io. The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ammo Reloaded

Ammo Reloaded can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ammo Reloaded should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ammo Reloaded using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

