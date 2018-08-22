Amphenol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 674% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $15,397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,492 shares in the company, valued at $35,227,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8,640.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,394,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1,165.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,792,000 after buying an additional 2,449,464 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 855,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,716,000 after buying an additional 844,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

