Analysts Anticipate DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) to Announce $0.67 EPS

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DNB Financial Corp Common Stock an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $169,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 114,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNBF stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.42%. research analysts expect that DNB Financial Corp Common Stock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

