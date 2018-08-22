Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $103,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,564. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

