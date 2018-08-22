Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report sales of $3.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $4.10 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,000%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $11.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 million to $15.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $98.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 8,570.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1094.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,710. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply