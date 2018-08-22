Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.14. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,792,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,288,000 after acquiring an additional 885,909 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $64,010,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,662,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,788,000 after buying an additional 337,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,619,000 after buying an additional 329,485 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,224,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

